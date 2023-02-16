Bill Expands Maryland Attorney General’s Powers In Police Probes

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A measure before Maryland lawmakers would give that state’s attorney general independent authority to prosecute police officers in cases that the office already is required to investigate when someone is injured or dies from police involvement. The Independent Investigations Division was formed in the attorney general’s office to investigate all police-involved deaths in the state. While the law currently empowers the Independent Investigations Division to probe the cases and provide facts to local prosecutors, it’s up to those prosecutors whether to bring charges. Supporters say it will help eliminate potential conflicts of interest between local prosecutors and police. But some committee members questioned why the law should be changed when there is no evidence that local prosecutors have failed to be impartial.