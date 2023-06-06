Bill Expands Criminal Records Sealed From Public

HARRISBURG – A measure that would expand the kind of criminal records that can be sealed from public view has passed the PA House with bipartisan support. It expands the state’s existing Clean Slate law to make non-violent drug felonies with a maximum sentence of 2 1/2 years eligible for automatic sealing. It also would allow those with a criminal history to petition to seal other nonviolent felonies if they are conviction-free for 10 years. It would also reduce the waiting period for automated sealing of misdemeanors to seven years, rather than 10 years. House Bill 689 moves to the state Senate.