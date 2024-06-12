Bill Expands Access To Benefits For Disabled Veterans

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg passed legislation that would exempt 100% of disabled veterans’ benefit payment from income calculations for any Commonwealth programs or benefits. Senate Bill 1126 would ensure veterans who receive disability compensation would not have those payments counted against them when applying to programs such as the Real Estate Property Tax Exemption, Education Gratuity Program, Veterans Temporary Assistance Program and Military Relief Assistance Program. The bill also would extend the exclusion of the veterans’ compensation benefits to their unmarried surviving spouses. Senate Bill 126 now heads to the governor to be signed into law.