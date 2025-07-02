Bill Expanding Overdose Reporting Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed into law an overdose reporting expansion bill. Senate Bill 89 builds on the framework established in 2022 through Act 158 which would ensure known or suspected drug overdoses treated by emergency medical service providers are tracked in PA’s overdose mapping system. The inclusion will help arm law enforcement and health care personnel with more information that will aid them in fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic PA continues to face. EMS would report the date and time of the overdose; location where it occurred; known or suspected controlled substances administered or inhaled, ingested, imbibed or injected by the victim; details about any overdose reversal drugs administered; and whether the situation was fatal or nonfatal.