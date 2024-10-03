Bill Exempting PA Milk Haulers From Travel Bans Approved

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill exempting milk haulers from travel bans imposed during a declaration of disaster emergency. Senate Bill 153 would allow a licensed milk hauler to transport milk on highways even during weather-related commercial travel bans. The vehicles would be required to display a decal that would be developed and issued by the PA Milk Marketing Board. Bill supporters say the dairy industry is a 24 hours-per-day operation involving a highly perishable product and laws and regulations governing it need to reflect this reality. The legislation is similar to a bill from the 2019-20 session which was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill now goes to the PA House.