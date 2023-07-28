Bill Establishes Statewide Registry Of Abusers Of PA Seniors

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties introduced legislation to establish PA’s first statewide registry of persons found to be perpetrators of abuse, neglect, abandonment or exploitation of senior citizens. Senate Bill 885 will require the PA Department of Aging to establish the registry containing names of documented abusers along with a description and date of the incidents. Under the legislation, administrators of nursing homes and home health care agencies will be mandated to require a prospective employee to submit a certification from the department stating whether the applicant is named in the registry as a perpetrator. The certificate must be obtained before the facility or a health care staffing agency hires the employee. Administrators would also have the ability to inquire if any current caregiver employees are listed on the abuse registry. Almost 18% of PA’s population is 65 or older.with the state having the fifth-highest population of elderly people in the United States. According to the Administrative Office of PA Courts, there were 345 elder abuse offenses in PA in 2022 – an 86% increase from the previous year. The bill has been referred to the PA Senate Aging & Youth Committee.