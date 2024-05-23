Bill Establishes Permanent WIC Advisory Board In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved Senate Bill 721 which establishes a permanent advisory board for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for the Women, Infants, and Children or WIC program. WIC offers federal funding to states to provide supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, as well as to infants and children under the age of five who are identified as being at nutritional risk. The board will review the impact of the WIC program and recommend improvements to ensure as many Pennsylvanians as possible have access to the health services provided by WIC. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers applauded the passage of the bill and highlighted the impact it will have on the health and well-being of countless Pennsylvanians. The bill now goes to the governor.