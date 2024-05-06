Bill Establishes PA Independent Energy Office

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved Senate Bill 832 to establish an Independent Energy Office. PA has one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the nation and an Independent Energy Office can provide impartial and data-driven analysis to guide the state in determining and meeting future energy needs. PA is the second-largest natural gas producer in the nation primarily from Marcellus Shale. It ranks third in coal production and is the second-largest coal exporter to foreign markets. In 2021, PA stood second in electricity generation from nuclear power. PA also emerges as the second-largest net supplier of total energy to other states. The Independent Energy Office would be modeled after PA’s Independent Fiscal Office which does not support or oppose any policy it analyzes and discloses the methodologies, data sources, and assumptions used in published reports. The bill now goes to the PA House.