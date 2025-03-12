Bill Establishes New Registry For Child Abusers

HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at improving community safety by establishing a public registry for individuals convicted of child abuse has been introduced by Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Butler & Lawrence Counties. The new registry would ensure information about child abusers is easily accessible to the public, empowering communities across PA to take necessary precautions. Bernstine said by creating this registry, we are taking an important step toward protecting our children and giving communities the tools they need to prevent abuse. House Bill 849 would require individuals convicted of certain child abuse offenses, such as aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of a minor, and kidnapping to register with the PA State Police. They would need to provide up-to-date information, including job status, residency, vehicle details, phone numbers and any aliases used. The registry would function similar to PA’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act or Megan’s Law, ensuring communities are informed and able to protect their children more effectively. The bill will be referred to a House committee for consideration.