Bill Establishes Independent Energy Office In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill to establish an Independent Energy Office. The new office would be modeled after PA’s Independent Fiscal Office, which does not support or oppose any policy it analyzes, and discloses the methods, data sources, and assumptions used in published reports and estimates. Bill supporters say with PA having one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the nation, an Independent Energy Office can provide data driven analysis to guide the state in determining and meeting future energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration: PA is the nation’s second-largest natural gas producer, the third-largest coal-producing state, and ranked second in the nation in electricity generation from nuclear power. PA is also the second-largest net supplier of total energy to other states. Senate Bill 832 now moves to the full Senate.