Bill Establishes Gun Violence Task Force In PA Counties

HARRISBURG – Legislation establishing a gun violence task force in every PA county with a high rate of gun deaths is being proposed by Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon. The measure would create a task force made up of state and local officials and other key officials working together to end gun violence. The attorney general would have jurisdiction when gun deaths reach a certain level in communities. Solomon said the attorney general will be required to make annual reports about the operations of each task force. Solomon said. “This problem requires an all-hands-on deck approach — state, local officials, and stakeholders working together to mitigate this crisis.”