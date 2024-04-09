Bill Establishes Child Torture Offense In PA

HARRISBURG – Fayette County Rep. Ryan Warner has introduced legislation establishing the offense of child torture in PA. Warner pointed to a case in Fayette County in which a couple was arrested after an investigation alleged they had beaten and starved their 6-year-old daughter and locked her in a dog crate at night. The couple allegedly forced their daughter to eat dog food, shot her in the legs with a BB gun, and had not taken her to receive pediatric care in more than three years. Currently, PA is one of 14 states that does not have a child torture statute. House Bill 2181 would establish the offense. The charge would be invoked when a person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly tortures a child under the age of 18 who is within their custody or control. A person convicted under the new offense commits a third-degree felony if the victim does not suffer bodily injury, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $15,000. If the victim suffers bodily injury, the offense is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $25,000.