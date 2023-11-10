Bill Ensuring Fair Education Enrollment For Military Children Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been signed into law aimed at ensuring fair education enrollment for children of transferring military families. Under Act 24 of 2023, a school district will develop a policy or revise an existing policy on enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent or legal guardian is an active-duty or reserve member of the U.S. Armed Forces to have advance enrollment. Proof may include a signed contract to purchase a home, a signed lease agreement or a statement from the parent or guardian stating their intention to move into the school district. Previously, families were required to provide current proof of residency for school enrollment. This left students from transferring military families ineligible to register on time for classes, enroll in specialized academic programs or submit their names for charter or magnet schools until they physically lived within the district boundaries. The new law will benefit an estimated 185,000 military students who transfer between schools annually.