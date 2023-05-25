Bill Ensures People With Disabilities Receive More Equal Representation

HARRISBURG – A bill providing more equal representation for drivers, particularly those with disabilities, passed the PA House. House Bill 134 would ensure a certified driver rehabilitation specialist is on PennDOT’s Medical Advisory Board. The board reviews regulations proposed by PennDOT concerning physical and mental criteria, including vision standards relating to the licensing of drivers. Driver rehabilitation specialists would ensure more equal representation since they work with people with disabilities who are licensed drivers. The bill now goes to the state Senate.