Bill Ensures Competency Of Governor/Lt. Gov. After Health Emergencies

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate State Government Committee passed a bill to update the procedures to ensure continuity of state government if a governor or lieutenant governor is unable to perform their duties. Bill sponsor, Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall said when Lt. Gov. John Fetterman failed to properly disclose the severity of his stroke last year, he could have caused a constitutional crisis had the governor also been incapacitated by a medical issue. Argall introduced Senate Bill 246 after a review by the Senate State Government Committee found the Governor and Lt. Governor Disability Procedure Law, which was passed in 1974, has been applied differently in all three cases it was needed and contained antiquated language. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.