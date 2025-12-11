Bill Ensures Bridge Repair Funding Efficiency

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties to make state funding available for local bridge projects was approved by the PA Senate. Counties receive dollars through the Highway Bridge Improvement Restricted Account within the state Motor License Fund to pay for repair and replacement of county-owned bridges. However, current law does not allow for further practical uses of leftover funds. Senate Bill 1070 would give counties the flexibility they need to improve municipal-owned bridges within the county before they become at-risk. Rothman said maintaining safe roads and bridges is a core function of government and his legislation removes barriers giving counties the flexibility they need to make necessary repairs to both county-owned and municipal-owned bridges. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.