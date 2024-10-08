Bill Enhances Computer Literacy Skills In K-12

HARRISBURG – The PA House Education Committee approved legislation to enhance computer literacy skills in grades K-12 in the state. House Bill 2567 would require the PA Department of Education to develop a state strategic plan for a statewide computer science education program and present it to the State Board of Education by July 1, 2026. The plan would include a summary of the current landscape for K-12 computer science; development of rigorous standards and curriculum guidelines for K-12; define high quality professional learning for teachers to teach computer science; and detailed and ongoing evaluations throughout the process. Starting with the 2027-28 school year and every year after, each public high school would be required to offer at least one computer science course. The bill now goes to the full state House for consideration.