Bill Ends Sunday Hunting Ban In PA

HARRISBURG – A measure has been introduced to repeal the prohibition on Sunday hunting and also require at least one member of the PA Game Commission to have a background in agriculture. House Bill 851 would not require Sundays to be used for deer rifle season, but simply remove the prohibition from state law. The Game Commission would continue to be the deciding entity for whether hunting season should be allowed on Sundays. The bill would also ensure that the Game Commission board also has the knowledge of agriculture wildlife management at its disposal during its decision-making process by having a board member with agriculture experience who can help ensure farmers have their voices heard. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Mandy Steele said hunting supports tens of thousands of jobs, providing more than a half-billion in wages, and contributes more than $1.6 billion in annual economic activity, not to mention feeding countless families. Permitting Sunday hunting would only continue that positive impact. The bill has been referred to the House Game and Fisheries Committee for review.