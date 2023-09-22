Bill Ends Smoking In PA Casinos/Bars

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced that would end smoking in PA casinos, bars, and private clubs. House Bill 1657 would:eliminate loopholes in the Clean Indoor Air Act that leave workers exposed to secondhand smoke, expand the definition of smoking to add e-cigarettes to combat the rise in vaping-related illnesses, and give localities the ability to enact smoke-free ordinances that are more protective than state law. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Dan Frankel said workers should not have to sacrifice their health for a paycheck, but the data shows that’s what’s happening. The bill is before the PA House Health Committee and a companion bill has been introduced in the state Senate.