Bill Ends “Sanctuary Cities” In PA

HARRISBURG – As the nation faces record numbers of illegal immigrants, Fayette County Rep. Ryan Warner has introduced a bill that would prevent PA municipalities and counties from designating themselves as “sanctuary cities.” Warner said, “As Pennsylvanians and as Americans, we welcome people from around the world who wish to become American citizens through a legal immigration process. Out of respect for these immigrants, and all American citizens, it is time we take a firm stand against illegal immigration.” In addition to prohibiting a “sanctuary” designation, House Bill 1840 would require a law enforcement officer who has reasonable cause to believe an individual being arrested is not legally in the U.S. to notify the appropriate Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office within the Department of Homeland Security. The bill also would grant legal standing to any person injured to sue a municipality or county that released an individual with a detainer and did not make a good faith effort to contact the proper immigration authorities and arrange for a transfer of custody. The measure has been referred to the state House Judiciary Committee for consideration.