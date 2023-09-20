Bill Ends Book Bans In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Montgomery & Delaware Counties introduced legislation prohibiting book bans in PA libraries. Senate Bill 926 will bar school libraries and classrooms from removing books for any political, racial, or ideological reasons. It will set the standard that in order to receive state money, a public library must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights that indicates materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval or develop a written statement that prohibits the library from banning books or other materials. The bill will also preempt municipalities from cutting funding to local libraries if they adopt this policy.