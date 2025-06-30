Bill Encourages Food Donations & Limits Liability

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation which would remove barriers and encourage donations to food banks and other organization has passed the PA Senate. House Bill 615 would amend the Donated Food Limited Liability Act to limit the civil and criminal liability for people who donate food that is past the labeled date code recommended by the manufacturer, but is still fit for human consumption. The person who donates the food must make a good faith evaluation that the donated food is good for human consumption. The measure now heads to the governor. If signed into law, the bill will encourage food donations and provide a critical link between surplus food and the more than 1.2 million people in PA who are food insecure, 325,000 of whom are children.