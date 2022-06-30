Bill Encourages E-Filing Of Campaign Finance Reports

HARRISBURG – The PA House unanimously passed legislation that would encourage electronic filing of campaign finance reports, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Perry Stambaugh of Cumberland & Perry Counties. The lawmaker says his House Bill 711 is a commonsense measure to increase transparency and accountability. E-filing streamlines operations, removes logjams during peak filing times, and ensures reports are posted in a timely manner.” House Bill 711 now goes to the state Senate for consideration.