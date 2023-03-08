Bill Enabling Maryland AG To Prosecute Police Advances

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A measure that would give Maryland’s attorney general independent authority to prosecute police after investigating deaths when officers are involved has advanced in the Maryland state Senate. It would expand a part of a package of police reforms approved two years ago. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill later this week. The Independent Investigations Division was formed in the attorney general’s office to investigate police-involved deaths of civilians throughout the state. While current law empowers the division to probe cases and provide facts, it’s local prosecutors who decide whether to bring charges.