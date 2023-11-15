Bill Enables Better Service In PA Long-Term Care Facilities

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would enhance the availability and quality of service at PA’s long-term care facilities. Senate Bill 668 would address a workforce shortage which existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grown in recent years as health care professionals have left the field due to burnout. The bill would enable certified nurse aides or CNAs to train to become certified medication aides or CMAs and deliver common, minimally invasive prescribed medications to residents of nursing facilities. Currently, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses are only authorized to administer medications to nursing home residents. CNAs would be able to complete a certified medication administration program which includes a minimum of 40 hours of classroom and clinical training. CNAs who complete the program would be registered as CMAs and would be authorized to administer certain prescribed medications in health care facilities. The certification would require renewal every two years. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.