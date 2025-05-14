Bill Empowering Parents, Increasing Transparency Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – The Senate passed Sen. Jarrett Coleman’s (Lehigh, Bucks) bill to empower parents and help rebuild the trust between school districts and the families they serve by increasing the reporting requirements about potentially dangerous situations at schools. Senate Bill 246 would require parental and employee notification when there is a weapon on any school property that violates its weapons policy, as well as when there are cases of harassment and bullying. The bill would apply to public and nonpublic schools. Under current law, school districts are not required to inform parents or guardians about incidents when a weapon is brought onto school grounds or to related activities. In the previous legislative session, the bill received strong bipartisan support in the Senate. The bill moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.