Bill Criminalizes Animal Sedative While Keeping It Available To Veterinarians

HARRISBURG (AP) – Legislation to keep an animal tranquilizer accessible for its intended use by veterinarians, but criminalize it in combination with other drugs, has passed the PA House. Sometimes referred to as “tranq,” xylazine is a prescription sedative that vets use to safely treat large farm animals and household pets. But it is also being added to fentanyl and heroin, causing public health concerns. Advocates say the bill will keep the drug accessible for its intended purpose, while limiting misuse. Others worry criminalizing the drug will do more harm than good. House Bill 1661 now goes to the state Senate.