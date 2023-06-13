Bill Creates PA Animal Welfare Board

HARRISBURG – A measure is being reintroduced to create an Animal Welfare Board in PA. Senate Bill 785 would create an 18-member Animal Welfare Board to review existing laws and regulations and make recommendations to the General Assembly for action. The board would meet at least once each legislative session or at closer intervals to fulfill the duties outlined in the legislation. Bill sponsor, Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw says that it makes sense to establish a group of experts, from various disciplines, to take a look at the laws we have and make a report to the legislature about the bills we have relating to animals. He adds, “That way, we make sure our efforts have the most impact and don’t lead to unintended consequences.” Yaw first sponsored the measure last session after he learned the Legislature’s well-intentioned laws cracking down on puppy mills inadvertently encouraged importation of dogs from out-of-state operations with similarly poor conditions.