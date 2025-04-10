Bill Creates Criminal Offense For Tracking Device Stalking

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved legislation that would criminalize the use of an Apple AirTag or another similar mobile tracking device to stalk someone. AirTags are intended to help you find items that you have misplaced, such as your keys, wallet or bookbag; however, in some instances, predators have placed AirTags and similar devices onto victims to track their location. Under House Bill 407, using such a device to track a person’s location without their permission would be a third degree misdemeanor. Exceptions would allow the use by law enforcement or a parent or legal guardian of a minor. The bill is now before the PA Senate for consideration.