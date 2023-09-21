Bill Consolidates School Safety Programs

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed House Bill 27 which consolidates school safety programs and operations under the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It transfers functions of the Office of Safe Schools – including the Safe Schools Targeted Grants for school safety equipment and programs and school police officers/school resource officers – to PCCD. It would also create a new Executive Committee to review school safety issues. The committee will study data on incidents created through the Safe2Say Something program, review information arising from the county safe schools’ collaborative, help identify and prevent threats of targeted violence in school settings, and utilize best practices among schools to boost student safety. The bill allows for implementation of $100 million in the 2023-24 state budget for K-12 mental health programs. Funding for the programs has been delayed due to the House not returning to session to pass budget implementation language over the summer. The bill heads back before the state House.