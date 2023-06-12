Bill Connects Individuals In Recovery To Occupations

HARRISBURG – A bill connecting individuals in recovery with jobs was approved by the PA Senate Labor & Industry Committee. Senate Bill 69 establishes the Recovery to Work Pilot Program, pairing those in recovery with occupations through local workforce development boards. It would be spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Industry with the assistance of the Departments of Health, Community & Economic Development, Drug & Alcohol Programs, and the PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency. The departments will develop a plan for the local workforce development boards to work with the treatment and recovery community as well as local employers and training providers to offer job training and employment opportunities. Since the local workforce development boards would be leading the implementation, the strategies will be locally focused to meet the needs of local employers and the local treatment and recovery community. The bill also provides incentives for businesses and training providers to participate in the program. The bill now moves to the full Senate.