Bill Combats Unlawful Entry Of Illegal Immigrants Into PA

HARRISBURG – With a rising number of crimes being committed by illegal immigrants and a dramatic increase in overdose deaths nationwide, Luzerne County Rep. Mike Cabell plans to introduce legislation that would criminalize unauthorized migration at the state level in PA. He says his measure is based on a Texas immigration law known as S.B.4, which gives state law enforcement authorization to arrest migrants suspected of entering the country illegally. His proposal would create two criminal offenses. Specifically, it would define that an alien commits an offense if they enter or attempt to enter the Commonwealth directly from a foreign nation at any location other than a lawful port of entry. Furthermore, if an individual enters or attempts to enter the U.S. after having been previously deported, they would commit another offense. Cabell is currently seeking co-sponsors for his legislation.