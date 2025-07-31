Bill Closes Dangerous Loophole In PA Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced by Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Butler & Lawrence Counties which will close a dangerous loophole in PA law that currently allows registered sex offenders to become legal parents through surrogacy. In addition, it would require background checks and child abuse clearances for all intended parents before a pre-birth parentage order is issued. The legislation comes after online news reports revealed a Tier 1 registered sex offender in PA was able to become a legal parent through a surrogate, bypassing adoption laws that would have disqualified him. Bernstine says “This is about protecting kids – period. Safeguards in place for adopting children should also protect those children born through surrogacy. No known predator should ever be given the legal right to raise a child in PA” He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.