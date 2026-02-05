Bill Clears Way For Small Modular Reactors In PA

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved legislation that would clear the way for the construction of small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors to help meet growing demands on PA’s energy grid. House Bill 2017 would pave the way for SMRs and microreactors by authorizing a change in fees that have posed an obstacle to construction of these smaller nuclear reactors. Bill co-sponsor, Dauphin County Rep. Tom Mehaffie said SMRs could become an important component of our energy portfolio and position us well for the future. Under a resolution introduced by Mehaffie, the state legislature directed the Joint State Government Commission to author a report about the benefits of nuclear energy and the development of SMRs. That 2024 report noted that, to date, only a few SMRs were in use worldwide. The report stated that smaller, simpler reactors can deliver important benefits at more affordable costs and can be built with safety features that minimize possible mechanical and human errors that have led to reactor meltdowns.