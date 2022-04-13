Bill Changes Plans For PA Lieutenant Governor’s Residence

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA government agency may get more flexibility about what to do with the former official residence of the lieutenant governor, located on a military facility. House Bill 2373 passed unanimously by the state House would change the mandate that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs use the State House at Fort Indiantown Gap as a veterans’ outreach center. Because that would be too costly, the bill would let the agency find another use for it and establish a veterans’ center in a more practical location. Current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declined to move into the home when he was elected about three years ago, proposing it be put to some public good.