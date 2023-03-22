Bill Caps Insulin Prices For Patients

HARRISBURG – The out-of-pocket costs for insulin for patients would be capped under a bill reintroduced in Harrisburg. Under House Bill 534, a $35 cap would be established on insulin for each 30-day supply, regardless of the amount or type of insulin required to fill the individual’s prescription. Bill sponsor, Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill says the three top insulin makers recently dropped their prices and now this bill would ensure all insulin is made to be an affordable, life-saving drug for the millions who need it. Twenty-one states have passed similar insulin co-pay limits. The legislation has been referred to the PA House Insurance Committee for consideration.