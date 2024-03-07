Bill Brings PA Whole Home Repairs Program To Federal Level

WASHINGTON, DC – Legislation has been introduced by PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman which would create a national five-year pilot program to expand on a successful PA program designed to help homeowners with critical home repairs. The Whole-Home Repairs Act will create a one-stop shop to help with repairs, weatherization, and adaptions in homes for older residents or individuals with disabilities. It allows low and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords to apply for grants and loans to make needed repairs. The PA program was both successful and popular and has helped thousands of people address urgent repair needs. Under the state program, 95% of PA counties applied for funding, demonstrating the breadth and enormity of the need. The federal proposal has gotten bipartisan support.