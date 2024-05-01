Bill Boosts Penalties For Street Racing

HARRISBURG – Penalties would be increased for illegal street racing under a bill that passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 998 would increase fines for first offenses to $500 and imposing fines of $2,000 for second and subsequent infractions, along with impoundment orders for vehicles used in the offense. It also holds event organizers accountable, recognizing their role in facilitating such activities. Penalties include fines, suspension of driving privileges, classification as habitual offenders, impoundment of vehicles, and potential imprisonment for subsequent offenses. The bill also would impose penalties for drifting on roadways or parking lots and for organizing street racing or drifting events. Drifting is a driving technique that involves steering a car to make a controlled skid sideways through a turn. The bill now moves to the state House.