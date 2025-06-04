Bill Boosts Jury Pay In PA

HARRISBURG – Jury duty pay in PA would increase under legislation offered by Philadelphia County Rep. Jason Dawkins. The compensation rate for jurors in PA is one of the lowest in the country. In New York and Washington D.C., it is $40; in Maryland, it is $15. PA jurors are not compensated for the cost of one proper meal during their day of service and a juror’s employer is not required to pay them during their period of jury service. House Bill 1484 would increase the amount of juror compensation from $9 to $40 per day, with no increase or decrease depending on the number of the days served. Dawkins says we cannot let outdated law discourage individuals from fulfilling this important duty. The bill is now before the PA House Judiciary Committee.