Bill Boosts Hospital/Ambulance Subsidies

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office says he’ll sign budget-related legislation to boost Medicaid subsidies for hospitals and ambulance services, provisions stuck in a wider months-long stalemate. The bill passed the state House. Under the bill, lawmakers reauthorized an assessment on hospitals that is expected to draw down roughly $1.4 billion in matching federal Medicaid dollars this year. It then redistributes the money to favor hospitals that treat higher proportions of Medicaid enrollees. Meanwhile, the bill boosts Medicaid reimbursements for ambulance services by a projected $126 million a year in federal and state aid. The reimbursement includes ground and air transportation.