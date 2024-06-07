Bill Boosting Advanced Manufacturing Jobs In PA Nears Enactment

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill to enhance PA’s manufacturing industry. Senate Bill 497 establishes the Max Manufacturing Initiative Act, offering grants and loans to eligible applicants in advanced manufacturing. The field uses innovative technologies to develop and improve products across various industries. The act enables state-related universities to collaborate with engineering firms to enhance research, foster business partnerships, produce high-value products, and create jobs. America’s manufacturing industry produces over $4 trillion dollars annually. PA has a robust manufacturing sector, employing over 564,000 residents. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.