Bill Benefiting Veterans, Sportsmen, & Farmers Heads For Enactment Into Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation to benefit farmers, veterans, and sportsmen in PA was approved by the state Senate and sent to the governor for his signature. Senate Bill 916 authorizes farmers to make deliveries directly to homes using registered farm vehicles. Under current law, products can only be delivered from a farm to a home using a registered commercial vehicle, placing an unnecessary burden on PA farmers by requiring them to maintain a commercial vehicle to meet home delivery demands. In addition, the bill requires PennDOT to reissue military registration plates at no cost to veterans while also approving the creation of a new license plate to celebrate hunters and fishermen. The PA Sportsman plate would cost $40 plus a registration fee, with $14 of the proceeds being deposited into a new Youth Hunting and Fishing Restricted Account to support youth hunting and fishing activities promoted by the PA Game Commission and the PA Fish and Boat Commission.