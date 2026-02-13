Bill Benefiting Fort Indiantown Gap Police Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Gebhard of Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon Counties to allow Fort Indiantown Gap police officers to be Act 120 certified has been signed into law by the governor. Currently, police officers at Fort Indiantown Gap complete the same certification requirements as other officers, but are not Act 120 certified which can prevent them from transferring to another police department without retaking the exam. Senate Bill 327, now Act 5 of 2026, will give Fort Indiantown Gap police officers the same opportunity already afforded to every other municipal police department, school police department, and the PA Capitol Police.