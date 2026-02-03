Bill Benefiting Fort Indiantown Gap Police Almost Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Gebhard of Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties to allow Fort Indiantown Gap police officers to be Act 120 certified under the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission received final approval in the state Senate and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Currently, police officers at Fort Indiantown Gap complete the same certification requirements as other officers, but are never certified by the Commission. This can prevent them from transferring to another police department without retaking the exam. Senate Bill 327 would give Fort Indiantown Gap police officers the same opportunity already afforded to every other municipal police department, school police department, and the PA Capitol Police. The bill received unanimous support in both the PA Senate and House.