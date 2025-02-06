Bill Bans Unauthorized Tracking

HARRISBURG – A bill has been reintroduced that would ban the unauthorized tracking of victims using AirTags and similar devices. House Bill 407 would forbid the use of AirTags and similar technology for any nefarious motive, with an emphasis on remote stalking. Bad actors have utilized AirTags to put trackers on vehicles and pinpoint the location of their victims, but PA still has not outlined penalties for abusing this technology. Multiple plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Apple in December 2022. AirTags are intended to help individuals find items that are often misplaced, such as keys, wallets or book bags. The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.