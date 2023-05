Bill Bans Safe Injection Sites In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation to ban so-called safe injection sites, where opioid users could legally inject heroin and other drugs under supervision as a way to reduce overdoses. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Sen. Christine Tartaglione says she supports recovery efforts, but not what she called “programs that perpetuate addiction without a path to recovery.” Gov. Josh Shapiro opposes safe injection sites. Senate Bill 165 now goes to the state House.