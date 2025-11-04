Bill Bans Gifts To PA Lawmakers

HARRISBURG – New gift ban legislation is being introduced by Lancaster County Sen. James Malone to increase trust in government by banning elected officials from accepting gifts, perks, or favors from people and entities seeking to influence them. Senate Bill 1081 is a companion bill to House legislation and would prohibit any elected officials, public employees, and candidates for public office from accepting cash gifts or gifts exceeding $50 in total from a single source per calendar year. Currently, under PA law, lawmakers can accept unlimited gifts from anyone as long as they disclose items more than $250 in value on annual interest forms.