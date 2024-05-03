Bill Bans Crowd Control Agents By Authorities

HARRISBURG – Prompted by protests on college campuses across the country, Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb is highlighting legislation that would prohibit law enforcement from using crowd control agents to quell crowds. House Bill 1107 would prohibit the use of chemical weapons by law enforcement, including all types of tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, mace, and any other crowd control agents composed of chemical compounds along with rubber bullets. The bill is now before the PA House Judiciary Committee.