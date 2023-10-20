Bill Bans Choke-Holds By Police

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee approved legislation which would ban police choke-holds. House Bill 462 would outlaw the use of the standard choke-hold in making an arrest as well as any action that inhibits breath or the flow of blood to the brain due to physical position. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Stephen Kinsey originally introduced the bill in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, who died due to asphyxiation brought about by sustained pressure on the neck by law enforcement officers. Kinsey said his bill still allows police to take the necessary steps in making an arrest or dealing with a civilian, it just eliminates the dangerous and unnecessary tactic of choke-holds. The bill moves to the full House for consideration.