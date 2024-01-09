Bill Backs American Products For PA Government Operations

HARRISBURG – American-made products would be prioritized when the items are purchased for state government operations under legislation proposed by Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo. House Bill 1917 would require the PA Department of General Services to prioritize items produced, manufactured, grown or mined in the United States when going through the procurement process. This will include the purchase of both finished products and raw materials. Should it be determined that a particular product is not available in America or not available in America with sufficient quantities, the determination will be made public. An objection can be filed to appeal the determination. Davanzo said Harrisburg spends millions of dollars on products to keep state government running and it’s his intent to make certain that American manufacturers have first shot at supplying those products. The bill is before the PA House State Government Committee.